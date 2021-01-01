The Feiss Allier one light mini pendant in weathered oak wood/antique forged iron is the perfect way to achieve your desired fashion or functional needs in your home. The Allier collection makes an elegantly rustic statement by blending warm kiln-dried weathered oak wood with antique forged iron hardware on a modern orb silhouette. We've taken the top product from this best-selling collection and are now offering a damp-rated outdoor chandelier that can be used indoors as well as covered outdoor spaces. Feiss Allier Weathered Oak Wood/Antique Forged Iron Transitional Globe Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | P1302WOW/AF