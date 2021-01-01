From eclipse
Eclipse Allevia, Silver 42"x72" 10 lbs Sleep Solutions Weighted Blanket, 42x72 inches, 10LB
Weighted blanket includes a removable plush zipper closure cover that is secured with ties on all 4 corners. Box quilt design of the weighted blanket keeps glass beads in place and evenly distributed. Recommended blanket weight - 10lb blanket for 100-140lb individual. 15lb blanket for 140-180lb individual. 20lb blanket for 180-220lb individual. 25lb blanket for 220-260lb individual. Not for use with children. Blanket measures 72x42 inches. Plush cover is 100% Polyester. Weighted blanket shell is 100% cotton with 100% polyester filling and glass beads. Care instructions: Plush cover - machine wash cold separately, gentle cycle, only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Weighted blanket is spot clean only.