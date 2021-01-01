Allen Wall Sconce by Visual Comfort - Color: Clear - Finish: Brass - (RL 2084NB)

The Allen Wall Sconce by Visual Comfort evokes subtle art deco styling as it brightens the room. A design from Ralph Lauren, this sconce casts a warm glow through a series of clear glass rods set within a steel frame. Each rod adds a textural quality that gently refracts the light and enhances its brilliance. Slender steel bands run the length of the piece and complete its simple, yet luxurious aesthetic. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Clear. Finish: Natural Brass