Allen Cylindrical Vanity Light by Visual Comfort - Color: Gold - Finish: Brass - (RL 2078NB)

The Allen Cylindrical Vanity Light from Visual Comfort is a luminous contemporary design from Ralph Lauren. Its supportive stainless-steel frame is anchored in place via a circular wall mount, while a slender arm presents a series of tubular shades. Clear glass rods run vertically and side by side to create the cylindrical shades, each one surrounding a shining incandescent lamp and supported by a smooth metal base to complete its majestic appeal. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Gold. Finish: Natural Brass