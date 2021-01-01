From corrigan studio
Alldredge Shapes and Brush Strokes Designer Rectangle Non-Slip Geometric Bath Rug
Features:In trend designer artworknon-skid bottomMachine washableLuxury microfibre face soft touchSet/Single: Single PieceProduct Type: Bath RugPieces Included: Does Not ApplyNumber of Pieces Included: Title: Alldredge Shapes and Brush Strokes DesignerPattern: GeometricColor: BlackAccent Color: Gold/BlueShape: RectangleHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayMaterial: PolyesterMaterial Details: Mildew Resistant: NoOdor Resistant: NoGender: NeutralNon-Slip Backing: YesNon-Slip Backing Material: RubberReversible: NoLicensed Product: NoProduct Care: Machine washableCountry of Origin: United StatesTheme: No ThemeSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USACommercial Laundry Use: YesSpefications:Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesTextile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): YesSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Dimensions:Bath Rug: YesPile Height/Thickness: Bath Rug Width: 17Bath Rug Length: 24Toilet Seat Cover: NoToilet Seat Cover Thickness: Toilet Seat Cover Width: Toilet Seat Cover Length: Shower Mat: NoShower Mat Thickness: Shower Mat Width: Shower Mat Length: Contour Mat: NoContour Mat Thickness: Contour Mat Width: Contour Mat Length: Overall Product Weight: 0.5Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes