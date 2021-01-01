From ebern designs
Allaya Coverlet / Bedspread Set
Advertisement
Stylish, lightweight, and doesn’t take up too much closet space when not in use? It sounds like a dream, but it’s actually just a coverlet. Crafted from 100% microfiber, this set showcases a stitched chevron motif for a touch of texture and a pop of pattern. And with a solid finish, it easily complements your current color palette. Best of all, it’s designed to resist mold, odor, fades, tears, and dust mites, while its hypoallergenic construction makes it the perfect pick during allergy season. Size: Queen Coverlet + 2 Shams, Color: Ivory