All you need is speed | Biker Motorcycle T-Shirt

Motorcycle gifts: This motorcycle riding design is a perfect biker gift for everybody who lives a biker life & every biker / biker girl who loves to ride his or her motorbike no matter if it is a cruiser, chopper bike, trail bike, touring or sport bike. All you need is speed - Biker gifts: This vintage motorcycle design is a great biker gift idea for the special biker (e.g. your dad, mom, sister, brother, grandpa) in your life for father's day birthday, christmas ... Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem