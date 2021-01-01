Island Umbrella All-Weather Slate Grey and White Stripe Square Outdoor Throw Pillow (2-Pack)

These stylish all-weather, fade-resistant, water-repelling outdoor throw pillows will add a pop of color to accent any outdoor or indoor seating space at your home. Relax on the ultra-comfortable plush poly-fill cushions, covered in a spun poly fabric that resists mildew and moisture in all weather conditions. The fabric also contains UV inhibitors to help minimize fading in the sun. Your new set of pillow cases are machine washable and the zippered fabric is removeable and interchangeable for ease of care. Set of 2. Color: Slate Grey and White Stripe.