From infinity instruments
All Weather 13" Wall Clock
If you are looking to add a splash of color that will give your room pop, this 13-inch wall clock is a must-have in your home. This clock adds a bold style and warmth to your living room or bedroom. It features a durable polyresin frame with a gorgeous faux slate design. Featuring an off-white dial with large numbers, it is easy to read. This decorative wall clock also features a thermometer that accurately reads ambient temperature from -40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit.