Redken All Soft Argan-6 Oil

All Soft Argan-6 Oil - Redken's All Soft Argan-6 Oil features omega-6 enriched argan oil that envelops hair in concentrated softness, nourishment, and protection for dry, brittle hair. This multi-care oil replenishes hair for intense softness.Benefits:Gently cleanses while providing intense nourishment & softness to severely dry, medium to thick hairMoisturizes, strengthens & locks in moistureAdds softness & shineImproves manageabilityKey Ingredients:Redken's Nourish Complex featuring Aloe Vera to hydrate, strengthen & to lock in moisture all day long - All Soft Argan-6 Oil