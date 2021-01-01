Maaji All Shell Skirt in Baby Blue,Orange. - size L (also in M, S) Maaji All Shell Skirt in Baby Blue,Orange. - size L (also in M, S) 100% rayon. Made in Colombia. Hand wash. Fully lined with built-in shorts. Pull-on styling with smocked waistband. Flouncy tiered design. Item not sold as set. Skirt measures approx 16 in length. MAAJ-WQ31. 1734CKS002. Sisters Manuela and Amalia Sierra began pursuing their dream of creating a brand that would enchant us all with its unique inventiveness. The Maaji signature is built upon the unexpected mixture of prints, textures, cutting-edge silhouettes and the sweet, ubiquitous presence of details. The result: a one of a kind product, a real piece of art.