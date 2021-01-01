From thermee micro flannel
Thermee Micro Flannel All Seasons Lightweight Sheet Blanket, Cornflower Blue, King
Lightweight: Our innovative Thermee Micro Flannel all seasons year round sheet blanket creates a gentle "micro climate" of comfort all around you. Perfect for the warmer months, air-conditioned homes, or as an additional layer in the cooler season. Machine Washable: Crafted from double-brushed, smooth, and wrinkle-free polyester, our sheet sets are constructed to wash and dry quickly, saving you time and energy - always a perfect fit and finish Warmth & Comfort: A great year-round option, this plush and cozy blanket features coordinating satin hem for added style and color. Provides warmth without weight and is offered in a wide range of colors. Elegnace & Style: This sheet blanket combines the luxurious softness of European flannel with the easy care of polyester fleece-all without the bulk. A stylish addition to any décor. Micro Flannel is an innovative fabric that combines top comfort features of high-quality European flannel with the easy-care qualities of 100% polyester fleece.