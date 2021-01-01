Seventh Generation Professional All-Purpose Cleaner, Free and Clear, 1 gal Bottle, 2/Carton

The all-purpose cleaning solution for commercial-use customers who want a unique value proposition with trusted results. Breathe easy while spraying away grease, dirt and grime. Leaves nothing behind but a beautiful streak-free shine. VOC-free formula creates no harsh fumes and works great on marble, granite, stainless steel and many other surfaces. Free and clear of dyes and fragrances. Scent-free and a natural choice for those sensitive to scents. Application: All-Purpose; Applicable. Material: Hard Surfaces; Dirt Types: Dirt; Grease; Scent: Free & Clear.