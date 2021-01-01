GoodHands 16 oz. All-Purpose Cleaner and Bathroom Cleaner (4-Pack) (Starter Kit Incudes 2 Spray Bottles and 4 Refills)

The GoodHands all-purpose plus glass cleaner tabs provide a powerful, green way to clean. Just fill our GoodHands bottle (or your own) with water, drop in a tab and start your journey to the new way to clean. Our formula is effective against dirt, grease and stains for all surfaces of your home. Try it on your glass and windows for a streak free clean that beats leading brands. The GoodHands bathroom cleaner tabs provide a powerful, green way to clean. Just fill the included GoodHands bottle with water, drop in a tab and start your journey to the new way to clean. Our formula is effective against everything dirty in your bathroom. Cuts through soap scum, mold and mildew stains. No water shipped and no single use plastic. Just an eco-friendly clean with formulas safe to use around pets and kids. Like all GoodHands products, your purchase supports a rotating list of nonprofits.