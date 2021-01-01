From givenchy
Givenchy All Over 4G Turtleneck Sweater in Cream
Givenchy All Over 4G Turtleneck Sweater in Cream 90% viscose 5% polyamide 3% poly 2% elastane. Made in UK. Dry clean only. Mockneck. All-over logo detail. Semi-sheer lace fabric. GIVE-WK58. BW90DK4ZAQ. About the designer: Hubert de Givenchy founded his namesake fashion house specializing in Haute Couture and ready-to-wear in 1952. No sooner did it open than Givenchy earned a reputation for breaking with the fashion codes of its time. Today, the house is synonymous with aristocratic elegance, sensuality and fresh romanticism. Its legacy continues through the modern approach of its newest Creative Director Matthew M. Williams, appointed in June 2020.