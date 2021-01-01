From dr. bronner's
Dr. Bronner's All-One Organic Cinnamon Toothpaste 5oz
Advertisement
DR. BRONNER'S ALL-ONE ORGANIC CINNAMON TOOTHPASTE. Our low-foaming formula cleans your pearly whites without fear of harsh or harmful ingredients. It has no synthetic detergent foaming agents, fluoride, no artificial colors, flavors, carrageenan, or preservatives. FRESH AND CLEAN. This simple yet effective toothpaste stimulates mouth, teeth, gums and tongue, leaving them fresh and clean. Made in a 100% recyclable box and tube ORGANIC INGREDIENTS. Dr. Bronner’s offers vegan ingredients that are 70% organic. Reduce plaque and whiten teeth with clean ingredients. This formula will nourish your gums, as you keep your mouth refreshed, renewed, and clean. NATURAL INGREDIENTS. Brushing with Dr. Bronner’s just got better. None of the ingredients or organisms from which they are derived are genetically modified. Get a bigger, brighter smile and better dental hygiene as you protect your teeth. CERTIFIED ORGANIC AND VEGAN. Certified organic by the USDA National Organic Program and certified Vegan by Vegan Action. Dr. Bronner’s is also a proud supporter of animal advocacy organizations, and is Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free.