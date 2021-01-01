Hallmark All Occasion Reversible Wrapping Paper Bundle - Watercolor Flowers, Stripes, Balloons (3-Pack: 75 sq. ft. ttl.) for Birthdays, Mothers Day, Weddings, Baby Showers, Bridal Showers, Easter

Each roll in this 3-pack of reversible wrapping paper measures 30 inches wide by 10 feet long for 25 square feet per roll 75 square feet total in the set Three rolls of premium wrapping paper, each with 2 watercolor designs: Bold pastel flowers with navy blue accents on white / Thin, diagonal lines in pink, peach and lavender on white; Horizontal brushstroke stripes in pink, peach and navy on white / Purple watercolor dots on pink; bright yellow, pink, orange and light blue balloons on white / Vertical aqua brushstrokes on white Six artistic designs, perfect for birthdays, weddings, bridal showers, baby showers, Valentine's Day, Easter, Mother's Day and more Multipack of gift wrap in beautiful colors and designs makes wrapping perfectly coordinated presents quick and easy Crafted from high-quality paper materials, Hallmark's eco friendly gift wrap is made with paper from well-managed forests Made in the USA with European paper, Weight: 1.42 Pounds, Manufacturer: Hallmark