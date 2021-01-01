From hygloss
Hygloss White All Occasion Gift Bags, 200 Count
Hygloss Straight from the manufacturer, Hygloss' gusseted paper bags are made from top quality material, ensuring that they will stand up to the normal wear and tear of everyday classroom and household usage. From storage containers to innovative game ideas, our gusseted bags can be used for hundreds of convenient situations. Use these bright paper craft bags for a variety of purposes including puppets, prizes, projects, scraps and personalized lunch bags. Your kids might even look forward to seeing what's for lunch, thanks to these vibrant craft bags. Gusseted bags are a terrific choice for exciting and unique gift bags, as well. #6 Bags (6" x 3.5" x 11"). Each pack contains 100 white bags, sold as 2 packs for 200 bags total.