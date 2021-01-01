From urban decay
Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Matte Makeup Setting Spray
All Nighter Ultra Matte Makeup Setting Spray - Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Matte Makeup Setting Spray is infused with kaolin clay to control shine & keep makeup fresh for up to 16 hours with a matte finish. Benefits Set makeup for up to 16 hours with the Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray in a matte finish. Lock in your makeup look with this microfine mist that ensures all day flawless makeup that won't settle into fine lines, melt or fade. This lightweight mist refreshes skin while mattifying and setting makeup with a kaolin clay-infused vegan formula that knocks out oil and shine. Featuring patented Temperature Control Technology, from foundation and concealer to eyeshadow and blush - your skin will feel more hydrated and recharged. Features Mists over foundation, concealer, face makeup and eye makeup for fade-proof, long-lasting makeup looks up to 16 hours. Works as a makeup finishing spray, leaving a natural matte look to the skin that lasts all day. Suitable for all skin types, including normal skin and dry skin. Oil-free Paraben-free Cruelty-free & vegan - All Nighter Ultra Matte Makeup Setting Spray