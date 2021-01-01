All In One Square Dark Mocha King Upholstered Platform Bed

Part of All-in-One Collection from PulaskiSquare shaped headboardPlush foam padding for comfortFabric content: 100% Polyester latte fabricAdjustable headboardFour wood slats and legsLow profile footboard and side railsBox spring requiredButton tuftedBed is available in Queen & King sizes.This king-size all-in-one bed offers sophisticated style with its modern silhouette and button tufted accents. The square shaped headboard is covered in a dark mocha fabric, made of 100% polyester. Matching upholstered low-profile footboard and side rails sit on tapered feet to perfectly complete this updated look. Mattress and box spring not included.