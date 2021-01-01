Biolage All-In-One Coconut Infusion Multi-Benefit Spray

Advertisement
All-In-One Coconut Infusion Multi-Benefit Spray - Biolage All-In-One Multi-Benefit Spray infused with coconut oil is for everyone, everywhere, and every time. No matter the hair texture or hair moment, this multi-tasking spray is your new go to for controlled, healthy looking hair. Benefits Multi-tasking spray for all hair types and textures Improves manageability Helps even porous hair Reduces dryness Detangles Instant results Primes hair for styling Helps prevent breakage from brushing Safe for color-treated hair Helps prevent split ends Heat protectant Helps seal in hair cuticle and helps shield against external aggressors Gives a silky touch Adds shine Controls frizz and anti-static controls fly-aways Makes blow-drying easier Lightweight results Vegan Formula Sulfate-free and paraben-free No Artificial Colorants No Heavy Waxes Infused with coconut oil Features the floral heritage Biolage scent with notes of mandarin, rose and sandalwood - All-In-One Coconut Infusion Multi-Benefit Spray