Vetericyn ALL-IN Life-Stage Senior Dog Supplement, 90 count
Your senior canine companion continues to need specific nutritional support to keep her happy and healthy, and the Vetericyn ALL-IN Life-Stage Adult Dog Supplement was formulated to deliver! This supplement offers complete and balanced nutrition that targets the areas that are essential to your dog’s health during her golden years. With every feeding, you’ll be supporting your dog’s digestive, cellular, bone, mental and immune health. Everything’s delivered in one tasty tablet for paw-some easy and enjoyable feeding.