All Are Welcome Greenery Canvas Art Print
Our All Are Welcome Greenery Canvas Art Print brings something special to any space. You'll love how this beautiful canvas print revamps any wall in your home. Art measures 20L x 1.25W x 60H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features the phrase "All Are Welcome" and greenery accents Hues of green and white Weight: 4.08 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.