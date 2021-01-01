From sydney's closet
All About The Frills Jumpsuit - 20 - Also in: 18, 24, 16, 22
Trendy plus size formal jumpsuit looks elegant at any special occasion whether you\'re a guest at a wedding, spending a night on the town or having brunch with family and friends. One-piece silhouette in rich French crepe fabric makes dressing up effortless. Asymmetrical flounce on bodice and pant creates a sleek, sophisticated look that elongates and shapes your body. Keyhole back adds modern design detail. Lined in stretch knit for extra comfort. Wear this versatile, sleek, and frilly jumpsuit again and again all year round. Dress it down for casual day time or dress it up for evening wear.