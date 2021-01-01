Clinique All About Clean Rinse-Off Foaming Face Cleanser Jumbo

Advertisement
All About Clean Rinse-Off Foaming Face Cleanser Jumbo - Clinique's All About Clean Rinse-Off Foaming Cleanser is a cream-mousse cleanser that gently and effectively rinses away makeup. Benefits Skin Types: Combination Oily, Oily Purifying cleanser lathers into a rich foam Rinses away pollution, dirt, excess oil, long-wearing makeup and sunscreen quickly, gently, effectively Leaves oily skin feeling fresh and clean Formulated with glycerine and hyaluronic acid for a softer, more conditioning cleanse Non-drying. Non-stripping Dermatologist tested More sustainable packaging: Tube is minimum 39% post-consumer recycled material, 28% plant-derived plastic, cap is 25% post-consumer recycled material Allergy tested Formulated Without Parabens Phthalates Oil Denatured alcohol SLS SLES Sulfates Gluten Fragrance - All About Clean Rinse-Off Foaming Face Cleanser Jumbo