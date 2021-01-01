Alize Square Pavilion by Bambrella - Color: Beige - Finish: Beige - (3.0m SQ-A-E)

The Alize Square Pavilion from Bambrella provides equal measures of shade and chic to outdoor environments. Constructed from a square frame of solid bamboo with steel bolts, the pavilions structure can be further reinforced by using bolts, pegs, or concrete-filled bamboo weights to fix its feet firmly in place. A pleasant shade is provided by a square canopy of the toughened polyester material called Spuncrylic, which uses a braced umbrella frame to form the structures roof. Bambrella presents the highest quality laminated bamboo parasol on the market. Bambrella supplies commercial, contract, and domestic users with strong, durable well-designed parasols that maintain a natural wood finish and feel. After years of testing to solve industry and manufacturing difficulties, Bambrella created patented new technologies and processes that enhance the quality and life of their products far beyond industry standards. The lamination and treatment of Bambrella's Moso Bamboo poles and parts effectively eradicates the possibility of moisture retention issues such as mold and mildew, and maintains the utmost flexible strength of the product. Bambrella is serious on its environmental impact, and is a certificate holder in the Forest Stewardship Council. The FSC has only certified bamboo forests since 2008, and although bamboo is the fastest growing plant in the world, even these forests should be sustainably managed in order to protect local communities and natural wildlife. All materials used in Bambrella products are 100% recyclable, and product components designed for minimum environmental impact. Shade yourself with a little piece of paradise. Shade yourself with Bambrella. Shape: Square. Color: Beige. Finish: Ecru