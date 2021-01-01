Alix of Bohemia Poet Shibori Blue Blouse

Advertisement
Drop shoulder gathered blouse with dramatic poet sleeve, mother of pearl button front, and ruffled collar and cuffs. Rendered here in hand-dyed soft Indigo Shibori, we find this blouse comfortably fits size 2-10. ONE-SIZE-FITS-ALL: This shirt comes in "One Size", which comfortably fits sizes US 2 - 10. Crafted from the softest, thinnest cotton, this blouse has a dropped shoulder and a light gather at the neck, which allows for the size to be flexible.100% Hand Dyed Shibori CottonMother of Pearl Button-FrontMachine Wash Cold And Gentle, Line Dry