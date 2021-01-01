Lauren Ralph Lauren Home Blue Multi Alix Floral Comforter Set

Lauren Ralph Lauren Home Alix Floral Comforter Set. A crisp white floral print and a vibrant wash of deep-blue hues give the Alix comforter its painterly botanical motif. Made from soft cotton percale to ensure a light and airy hand, it’s constructed to achieve a rich, saturated color and lasting durability. The OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification ensures it has been tested for harmful substances and produced sustainably. Full/Queen Set Includes: 1 Comforter: 94 in W x 96 in L 2 Standard Shams: 20 in W x 26 in L King Set Includes: 1 Comforter: 108 in W x 96 in L 2 King Shams: 20 in W x 36 in L