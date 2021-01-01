From foundry select
Alivia Console Table
This Teak Akar Console table will make a statement anywhere in your home, as it has varied uses. From a sofa table to under your television or welcoming your guests in your entryway, this table will be sure start a conversation. The unique design of the table is as beautiful as it is functional. We know you enjoy blending our natural furniture with your existing style, so we also have included a coffee table to this collection. Handmade from solid grade A teak wood, this table has a one of a kind quality and style you won't find anywhere else. This console table embodies the quality craftsmanship and unmatched style you've come to expect from our brand.