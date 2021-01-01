From orren ellis
Aliveya 1-Light 13" LED Flush Mount
Advertisement
It is equipped with a powerful speaker that plays music via Bluetooth connection from the smartphone. With the specially developed app, the light color and brightness of the lamp can be controlled from the smartphone. The powerful RGBW LEDs can reproduce all spectral colors and also produce white light with different intensity and color temperature. You can use your smartphone with Android 4.0 or higher to control the ceiling lights and choose colors as needed. This app is available for Apple iPhone, iPad, and Android devices... This compact overhead light is perfect for your living room, dining room, lounge, family room, and many other places. In comparison to normal luminaires, LED spotlights consume a minimum amount of electricity and are even lower in energy consumption than energy-saving lamps. You can control the lights through different methods such as wall switches, mobile APPs, and remote controls to provide you with more convenient control methods.