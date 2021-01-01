From orren ellis
Alitta 1-Light 15.4" LED Flush Mount
This light is 100% brand new and high quality. All you have to do is turn on the Bluetooth of your smartphone and pair it with the light. You can use your smartphone with Android 4.0 or higher to control the ceiling lights and choose colors as needed. This app is available for Apple iPhone, iPad, and Android devices... This compact overhead light is perfect for your living room, dining room, lounge, family room, and many other places.