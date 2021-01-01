From orren ellis
Alisynn 1-Light 11.8" LED Flush Mount
Advertisement
This intelligent LED power supply provides a stable current for the light source. No stroboscopic energy saving. Smooth surface, uniform light transmission, good insulation, special processing, to ensure that the frame is thin and beautiful while the structure is strong. Using a plastic white lampshade and qualified LED chips, evenly illuminated, no flicker, protect your eyes from glare and glare. You can read books and watch TV comfortably. No infrared or ultraviolet radiation. Create a comfortable environment for your family in the evening.