From industrial lodge home
Aliso Desk
This writing desk brings a functional workspace and a mixed-material look to your home office or bedroom. Its open base is made from steel with a sleek silver finish that pairs minimal and industrial style together in your home. The desktop is crafted from engineered wood with a rich navy blue hue, and it showcases two pull-out drawers with cut-out handles that let you tuck away writing utensils and office supplies. It also has a 47.6" wide surface that's just enough room for a laptop and a reading lamp. Plus, this desk comes with cable management in the back to tame those pesky wires. Color: Black Oak/Black