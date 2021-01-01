From red barrel studio

Aliriza Tufted Parsons Chair

Description

The dining chairs with solid wood legs feature a modern dining experience. Crafted from solid rubberwood and upholstered in a polyester linen blend, this modern dining set of chairs features a tufted seat back and rounds out with a rolled top. High seat back and foam-cushioned seats are wrapped in soft fabric. The chairs are accentuated with tufted back for an aristocratic touch. The solid wood legs are designed for long-time use. It's designed not only to provide comfort but also elegance and value to your dining space. If you are looking to have a perfect seating option to fit with your personal style then look no further. This modern dining chair is a perfect option for you. Upholstery Color: Gray Polyester/Polyester blend

