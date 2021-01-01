From cloud
CLOUD Aline Wool Lining Basic
Care for your feet by slipping them into the coziness of the CLOUD Aline Wool Lining Basic featuring a water-resistant leather upper, soft wool lining, and inner side zip closure. Removable wool-lined cushioned insole (replaceable with your own orthotics). Textile midsole. Flexible rubber outsole. Made in Portugal. These boots are water resistant. However, if you plan to wear them in the snow or rain, waterproofing is needed and very easy to be done with all-protector spray. All-protector spray will also help to keep your leather boots in its best condition (prevent leather drying and cracking, repels stain). Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 1 lb 8 oz Shaft: 3 1 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 8-8.5), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.