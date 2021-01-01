Alinah Hutch & Buffet

Are you tiring of monotone? Are you seeking a classic and antique design for your dining room or kitchen? Create a stunning setting in your dining area with the traditional style, evoking memories and craftsmanship of yesterday's antiques in dining updated for today. Spacious storage for your space with two glass shelves and five drawers. Glass panels on the sides and mirrored back panels ensure display from every angle. This definitive collection reflects highly decorative details and will be the showpiece of your dining room environment.