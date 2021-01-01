NYDJ Alina Leggings Ankle Jeans in Clean Affection

NYDJ Alina Leggings Ankle Jeans are fashioned with Lift Tuck Technology, featuring a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design, for an ultra-flattering fit that completes any outfit. Lift Tuck Technology lifts and shapes curves so you instantly appear one size smaller. Patented crisscross panel trims the tummy. 66% cotton, 22% polyester, 11% viscose, 2% elastane. Machine wash cold, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 30 in Outseam: 36 in Inseam: 27 in Front Rise: 9 1 2 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 12 in Product measurements were taken using size 4, inseam 27. Please note that measurements may vary by size.