Align Tall Media Quad Cabinet by BDI - Color: White - Finish: Painted - (7479 CO-SW)
Elegant design is combined with a wealth of features in the Align series of cabinets from BDI. The Align 7479 is made of power coated steel with solid wood louvered doors. Removable rear access panels provide easy access to gaming and AV equipment, and hidden wheels on the media base option combine to make set up and wire organization a breeze. Internal shelves were designed to accommodate a soundbar, and the slated doors allow sound to filter out seamlessly. The door design is remote friendly and allows for ventilation, meaning you can play, watch or listen with the doors closed. In BDI, you'll find a collection of high performance furniture pieces that are unique, functional and beautiful. BDI's Home Theatre furniture is engineered to meet the demanding needs of today's electronics with innovations such as hidden wheels, adjustable shelves, cable management and flow-through ventilation as standard features. A BDI Home Theatre system successfully merges functional innovation with original and exciting contemporary design. In addition to the Home Theatre collection, BDI offers exciting furniture designs and mirrors for the office, living room and beyond. Color: White. Finish: Satin White