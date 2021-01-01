Alighiero Bath Rug
Description
Features:Set/Single: Single PieceProduct Type: Bath RugPieces Included: N/ANumber of Pieces Included: Title: Pattern: AbstractColor: Beige/SilverAccent Color: Ecru/Beige/SilverShape: RectangleHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayMaterial: Cotton BlendMaterial Details: 75% Turkish cotton, 25% lurexMildew Resistant: NoOdor Resistant: NoGender: NeutralNon-Slip Backing: YesNon-Slip Backing Material: Spray latexReversible: NoLicensed Product: NoProduct Care: Machine wash warm, gentle cycle. Tumble dry low, remove promptly. To maintain the quality and performance of our products, avoid fabric softeners, bleaching agents, household cleaning products, and personal care products that contain benzoyl peroxide or alpha hydroxy acids.Theme: No ThemeSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Commercial Laundry Use: NoDS Metallic: SilverBath Rug Included: YesNumber of Bath Rugs Included: Bath Mat Included: NoNumber of Bath Mats Included: Contour Mat Included: NoNumber of Contour Mats Included: Toilet Seat Cover Included: NoNumber of Toilet Seat Covers Included: Toilet Tank Cover Included: NoNumber of Toilet Tank Covers Included: Other Accessories Included: NoOther Accessories: Antimicrobial: NoDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSample Available: NoSample Part Number: Spefications:Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoTextile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): YesSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Better Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesCPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: YesFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesGoodweave Certified: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: YesEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: YesCradle to Cradle Certified: Carpet Sustainability Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: YesOeko-Tex Eco Passport: YesOeko-Tex Made in Green: YesOeko-Tex STeP: YesOEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: YesOeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: YesAZO Free: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: YesCRI Green Label Certified: CRI Green Label Plus Certified: NoFloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: YesGREENGUARD Gold Certified: YesGreenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoGlobal Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Dimensions:Bath Rug: YesPile Height/Thicknes