Alien Alphabet Coloring Activity Book for Boys Coloring Book and ABC Activities for Preschoolers Ages 3 5 Alien Alphabet Handwriting Practice Book Alphabet and Number Abc Coloring Book Paperback - marlow peay
Mom and Dad is it time for your child to start learning the alphabet ?! ♥ Our coloring activity book is the perfect tool. This book will help your child learn as he colors the cute drawings of all the letters and numbers in an easy and fun way. ★ We know very well how important it is to read, in fact, the book has been designed in the simplest and most fun way for him to learn while he plays. By coloring, he will develop his creativity and hand-eye connection. While he learns new things you will have a well-deserved relaxation. A little peace of mind, as you know, with children is very little. ★ The pages contain letters accompanied by a variety of cute aliens and even have names to make learning more detailed and fun. ★ The book contains 26 letters plus fun and unique numbers from 0 to 20. The designs are one-sided to avoid smudging. Size 8.5''x11 ''. ♥ Happy baby, happy parent! ♥