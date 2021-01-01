Alien Abduction Transgender Pride LGBT-Q Gaylien Trans UFO Premium T-Shirt

Support equality and human rights and be a proud ally by getting this alien abduction apparel! This design is perfect for your mom, dad-dy, brother, sister, girlfriend, boyfriend, or best-friend that loves alien, space, ET or extra terrestrial! Be a proud transgender and get this funny alien abduction apparel! It's a great way to show your love and make a great statement for the LGBT-Q community. It's a nice present for trans men or women for pride month. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.