DIRECT WICKER Alicia 5-Piece Metal Patio Sectional Seating Set with Beige Cushions

The classic design DIRECT WICKER Steel 5-Piece Patio Chair Set will create a cozy getaway right outside your home. Chairs feature richly woven frames, curved set-back arms and supportive cushioning for true countryside rest and relaxation. Seat cushions come in soft, waterproof polyester and fade-resistant. The coffee table features a beautiful glass table top that provides a brilliant visual appeal. This decorative set is water proof and boasts beautiful powder coated framework for a long-lasting use. All contents are packed in 1-box. Assembly required.