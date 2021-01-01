Advertisement
Sundress Alice Short Dress in Peach. - size M/L (also in XS/S) Sundress Alice Short Dress in Peach. - size M/L (also in XS/S) 90% viscose 10% lurex. Made in India. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Halter neck with tie closure. Detachable waist tie detail. Metallic threading effect throughout. Neckline to hem measures approx 34 in length. SDRE-WD113. S21099. Envisioned in the South of France and created in India and Italy, Sundress embodies international resort-style fashion with a free, feminine spirit. Influenced by Mediterranean culture, its collections feature uniquely handcrafted looks where bold prints and patterns come to life. Every piece is designed to embrace a luxurious sun-kissed look with a taste of simplicity. Using her traveling experiences as her muse, founder and creator Estelle Calafato Valtancoli produces each collection as a new vacation desination, travelling from the Amazon to Bali. Estelle's thirst for adventure and passion for bold silhouettes inspired her to create her own fashion universe. Sundress is more than a brand; Sundress is a never-ending vacation state of mind.