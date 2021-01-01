Trask Ali Perf

From trask
Sail away to the world of comfort and enjoy a smooth stride in the Ali Perf slip-on from Trask. Italian leather upper in a relaxed silhouette with allover perforated design. Easy slip-on style with dual goring for a comfortable fit. Soft leather lining feels great against the foot. Leather-covered Poron foam-cushioned footbed provides optimal comfort for all-day wear. Leather sole for a confident stride. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 4 in Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 7.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.