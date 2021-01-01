From pikolinos
Pikolinos Algar W0X-0521
Advertisement
With the weather warming up, it is the perfect time for the Pikolinos Algar W0X-0521. Leather upper, lining, and footbed. Knotted upper straps with ankle strap and adjustable buckle closure. Padded footbed. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 2 in Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 8.5-9), width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.