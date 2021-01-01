Alford Place Outdoor Post Light by Hinkley - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (2561OZ)

The clean and classic design of Alford Place features a precision die-cast frame, hanging arm and top loop, paired with a sealed glass roof, providing excellent illumination from all sides. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Cage. Color: Bronze. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze