From hinkley
Alford Place Outdoor Linear Suspension Light by Hinkley - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (2569OZ)
Advertisement
The Alford Place Outdoor Linear Suspension Light by Hinkley Lighting is a bold addition to spaces, combining clean lines with thoughtful details. Part of a stylish open-air collection, this piece works beautifully indoors or out. An oversized, openly-styled, trapezoid-shaped cage surrounds an arrangement of lamps enclosed in clear seedy glass shades. Within each cylindrical shade, a single light source shines and filters through the captured bubbles around it for a warm and welcoming layer of light that evenly brightens surroundings. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Linear. Color: Bronze. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze