Alfi Stool, Low Back by Emeco - Color: Brown - Finish: Brown - (ALFI30ALDARKBROWN)

Inspired by the relaxed and classy brasserie chairs ordered across cafes in Paris, the Alfi Stool, Low Back from Emeco and designed by Jasper Morrison sits tall in a comfortable design. The gentle hill created by the polypropylene and wooden backrest evokes the curve of the brasserie chair. The unified seat and backrest hug the contours of the body while remaining breathable through an oval opening. A sound framework of wooden contours is hand-assembled by Amish craftsmen; metal tubing on the footrest maintains the integrity of the wood with constant use. Timeless, U.S. handmade chairs, eco-friendly. Emeco boasts an established history that begins with in 1944 with the design of the Navy Chair; a straightforward chair designed to withstand the rough environment on a naval submarine. Legend has it, the seat of the Emeco 1006 Navy Chair was modeled after the seat of actress Betty Grable. Since then, Emeco has added new editions to their growing collection, many of which were designed in collaboration with designers like: Philippe Starck, Jasper Morrison, and Nendo. The creative process behind the development of Emeco products is one that is organic, intuitive, and subtle. Rooted in a philosophy in which the search for quality design is equally as important as the manufacturing process and their environmental impact. From hand welding, to using recycled goods, to producing a durable and iconic piece, Emeco's seating ensures a lasting design found in its construction and minimal profile. Emeco is a leader when it comes to chair fabrication. Chairs admired today and indefinitely. Chairs that span generations and cultures. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Brown.