Alfi Chair, High Back With Alfi Soft Slip Cover by Emeco - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (ALFI18AHDKGREY SOFTH2KDIVM0120)

The Alfi Chair High Back with Alfi Soft Slip Cover from Emeco is a modern take on the woven cane brasserie chair, designed simply with the idea that what is not seen is as important as what is seen. This idea underscores the chairs careful balance of positive and negative space. Reflecting his humble, â€œsuper normalâ€ aesthetic, designer Jasper Morrison looks at the Parisian brasserie chair and pulls from it essential curves that translate to visual and physical comfort. Made from 100% reclaimed post-industrial waste, the seat arches up and outwards for great back support. The upholstered slipcover gives the seat a tailored look and an extra dose of comfort with a foam fill. The slipcover is retrofittable and removable. Splayed reclaimed wood legs tie together the designs silhouette while adding a timeless, organic touch. Timeless, U.S. handmade chairs, eco-friendly. Emeco boasts an established history that begins with in 1944 with the design of the Navy Chair; a straightforward chair designed to withstand the rough environment on a naval submarine. Legend has it, the seat of the Emeco 1006 Navy Chair was modeled after the seat of actress Betty Grable. Since then, Emeco has added new editions to their growing collection, many of which were designed in collaboration with designers like: Philippe Starck, Jasper Morrison, and Nendo. The creative process behind the development of Emeco products is one that is organic, intuitive, and subtle. Rooted in a philosophy in which the search for quality design is equally as important as the manufacturing process and their environmental impact. From hand welding, to using recycled goods, to producing a durable and iconic piece, Emeco's seating ensures a lasting design found in its construction and minimal profile. Emeco is a leader when it comes to chair fabrication. Chairs admired today and indefinitely. Chairs that span generations and cultures. Color: Grey.