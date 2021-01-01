Alfarata 4-Piece Iron Pot Planter Set

This will definitely inspire you to add some greenery in your living room, dining room, patio or garden. A smart chic style inspired living space knows how important mixing and matching is, especially when it comes to adding some greenery in your space. These indoor planters are resourceful and creative takes on the garden necessity. They were crafted with wide receptacles that are meant to stylishly display herbs, shrubs, indoor plants, or cacti. Suitable for indoor use only. No drainage holes. Each set comes with 4 table indoor planters. Rustic design. No drainage holes.This item ships in one carton.